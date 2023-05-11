Gordo man arrested in ongoing sex crimes case

crime, handcuffs

A man from Gordo was arrested Friday on charges related to internet crimes against children.

Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a warrant and arrested 59-year-old Roy Acker in relation to an ongoing internet crimes against children investigation.

ALEA has not yet released any other information, but the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the investigation’s findings will be turned over to the 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.