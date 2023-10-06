Gorgeous Fall Weekend… Warming Trend Mid-Week… Friday PM Forecast Update

Happy Friday, everyone! If you have already glanced at the seven-day forecast above, you can tell it’s a good one – if you like Fall! Our first real push of cooler Fall air arrives behind a cold front on Saturday morning. We’ll begin our weekend with temperatures in the low 50s here in Tuscaloosa and points south across the area. Folks along and north of I-22 will experience their first round of 40s this season as they wake up Saturday morning. Across the board, our humidity will be noticeably much lower as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will reach the 70s Saturday afternoon with blue-bird skies, plenty of sunshine, and a persistent northerly breeze. Those along of I-20 will reach near 70° Saturday afternoon while those who live north of I-20 will only reach the upper 60s for a high! This is some amazing, refreshing air coming into central Alabama. Our coolest morning will be Sunday as the entire region dips into the 40s. Sweatshirt weather is here for the weekend so go ahead and start pulling that Fall attire from deep inside the closet.

Although, with every cooldown in the seasonal transition months, we have a warm-up just on its heels. By Monday, temperatures will take a large spike to near 80° but our humidity will continue to remain quite low and comfortable. Sunshine stretches into mid-week as temperatures continue to rise to the low/mid 80s by Tuesday/Wednesday. Morning lows will rise back into the upper 50s to even low 60s by late week as another cold front approaches the area. Expect clouds and showers to overspread the region Thursday/Friday with temperatures forecast to decline once again by next weekend. It appears we may be entering a consistent pattern of weekend cooldowns as several cold fronts enter Alabama toward the end of each week. Typically, during the transitional months of the warm to cool season or vise versa, we receive multiple rollercoaster rides in the temperature department. This is usual but what often occurs is we get stuck in these repetitive patterns.

Another item of business to note is the continuation of drought conditions across a good portion of western Alabama. We are currently in a D1 (moderate) drought across most of west-central Alabama with “abnormally dry” conditions extending along and just east of I-65. With beneficial rains moving through the area last night, our drought shouldn’t worsen too much but another stretch of very dry weather is forecast this week so we will monitor how this plays out moving forward. This is always our driest time of the year but perhaps drier than usual right now. Hopefully the next cold front coming late next week will bring more rain to the area because we could use it! Enjoy this gorgeous weather over the weekend and perhaps light that first cozy campfire of the season!

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

Twitter: @JacobWoodsWx

Facebook: @JacobWoods