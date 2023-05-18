Gordo takes Game 1 in Class 3A Championship series

Gordo is one win away from its first state baseball championship since 2017.

The Greenwave score a tight 2-1 win over Houston Academy in Game 1 of the Class 3A State Championship Series. The game was played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

Pitcher Will Whitely silenced the Houston Academy, outside of a single run in the 2nd inning, and Baylee Price and Brady Jones delivered in the clutch clutch for the Greenwave.

Price’s RBI single in the 3rd inning tied the game, 1-1. One inning later, Jones RBI single gave Gordo a 2-1 lead.

Gordo and Houston Academy will play Game 2 of the Class 3A championship series Thursday at 10 a.m. at Rudy Abbott Field on the campus of Jacksonville State University. If necessary, Game 3 will be shortly following the conclusion of Game 2.