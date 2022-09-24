Gordo, Pickens County Ready for Next Chapter In 8-Mile War Rivalry

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

If you travel westbound down Highway 82 from Tuscaloosa, and you’ll find a high school football rivalry unlike any other. It’s Gordo versus Pickens County.

The Greenwave versus the Tornadoes.

Force of nature versus force of nature.

This rivalry game is for bragging rights. It will not have playoff implications because Gordo competes in Class 3A, and Pickens County is in Class 1A.

Gordo Head Football Coach Gus Smith is about to experience the rivalry for the first time. The Greenwave’s first year coach has spent most of his career at schools in south Alabama, but he says it’s already clear what makes this series special: the two schools are separated by less than eight miles.

“There’s nothing like it. I say it a lot, it’s the closest to Alabama Auburn that you can get just because of the closeness and most of the guys are family members, you know them all your life,” Smith said.

Gordo has won eight straight in the series, but Pickens County is looking to change its luck on its home field. The game is scheduled for Friday night at 7:00 in Reform, Ala.