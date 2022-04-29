Gordo hires Gus Smith as new Head Football Coach

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Drew Paven

Gordo High School has tabbed former Mobile Christian defensive coordinator Gus Smith to be it’s new Head Football Coach.

Smith was introduced to at this new school earlier this week. He replaces Ryan Lolley, who left to take the head coach job at Northridge High School earlier this month.

Smith served as the defensive coordinator at Mobile Christian from 2016 to 2020 under Leopards Head Football Coach Ronnie Cottrell. In that four season span, Mobile Christian averaged 10 wins per season, winning two Area Titles and finishing as ‘runner-up’ in Class 3A on two separate occasions.

Smith spent last season at Jackson High School, serving as the defensive line coach for the football team as well as the Aggies Head Baseball Coach.

Gordo’s new head football coach got emotional at the introductory press conference, talking about what this opportunity means to him. As thankful as Smith is to his new Greenwave ‘family’, he feels even more blessed for the unwavering support of his wife and immediate family, which will make the move with him — from south Alabama to west Alabama.

“Right now, (taking this new job) feels a little selfish because I have kids and a family. And they’re happy. And we’re going to change their lives by bringing them up here. So a part of me feels a little selfish,” Smith said, on the verge of tears. “But I’m happy to be here and I won’t let y’all down. I promise you.”

Gordo football has captured seven Region Championships in the past nine seasons, but the Greenwave will reclassify beginning this fall, dropping from Class 4A to Class 3A as part of the AHSAA’s realignment.