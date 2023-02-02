Gordo High School celebrates 2023 signing class

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

It was an exciting day at Gordo High School with three students signing their letter of intent to play at the college level.

Caleb Jennings signed to play golf at Mississippi University for Women, while Brax Garrison and Kohl Summerville signed for football. Garrison, signed to play at Jones Community College in Ellisville, Miss. and Summerville signed with Alabama State in Montgomery.

Jennings, who didn’t play golf in high school, talked about what led him to his decision to play golf at the next level.

“I knew I had a love for it but when I started playing in tournaments and winning and always being on top,” Jennings said. “It really made me think I can do this.”

Summerville, talked about the impact Garrison had on him in their one year together and how it helped him improve his game. Garrison transferred to Gordo from Tuscaloosa County before his senior season. Summerville and Garrison helped lead the Green Wave to the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state football playoffs.

“I feel like Brax made me better because me and Brax are basically the same person,” Summerville said. “Hard-nosed and played hard and ever since he got here he made me better and my teammates around us. We got better together.”

This week will wrap up the 2023 recruiting cycle for fall sports.