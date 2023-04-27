Gordo Greenwave mourn loss of assistant coach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Gordo baseball is coming to grips with the game that they love without longtime assistant coach Newell Moss. He passed away earlier this month at the age of 76.

Moss, who graduated from Gordo High School, served as a volunteer assistant for 33 years.

“The biggest thing with Coach Moss was stability,” said Gordo head coach Jonathan Pate. “He was a soft-spoken man that when he did tell you something, everybody paused to listen. A man of few words but at the same time he had a big presence. He was always here. Nothing kept him from coming to baseball, unless it was family or sickness.”

Pate got to know Moss first as a player, before later coaching with him. He knows that Gordo baseball will be missing a key part of their program as it prepares to travel to Hokes Bluff for the second round of the Class 4A State Baseball Playoffs.

Although Moss was away from the team for most of this season while getting treatment at UAB Hospital Palliative Care, but he was able to attend a game.

“April 4th, he got to come to his last game here (Gordo High)”, Pate says. “The kids got to go out there and see him. They knew that he wasn’t doing good, and that the time around him was valuable at that point. They’re going to play well just because of the type of men that he helped mold them in to.”

Moss was inducted into the Gordo High School Sports Hall of Fame and in 2008 the West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame. He was also named the “Gordo Citizen of the Year” by the Gordo Area Chamber of Commerce in 2012. Moss graduated from Gordo High School in 1965 and later went on to attend Livingston University, now named The University of West Alabama, on a baseball and football scholarship. After graduating from The University of South Alabama Banking School of the South in 1984, Moss worked for 43 years at the Bank of Gordo.

Gordo baseball intends to honor Coach Moss in the near future, possibly as early as next month should the Greenwave return home to host a playoff matchup.

Gordo travels to Hokes Bluff for the second round of the Class 4A State Baseball Playoffs.