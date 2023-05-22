Gordo football pays tribute to the late MSU coach Mike Leach

Gordo football displayed some pirate-swagger at its spring jamboree on Saturday.

The Greenwave coaching staff wore matching black pullovers with the word ‘Wave’ across the chest, along with a small pirate flag logo with the letter ‘G’ on the left sleeve. The outfit was inspired by the late Mississippi State Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach. Leach passed away on December 12 due to complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old.

In Leach’s three seasons at MSU, he often wore a similar style pullover only with the word ‘State’ across the chest and minus the letter ‘G’ in the pirate flag logo.

“Whether you’re a Missisippi State fan, a Washington fan, or a Texas tech fan, I think all coaches they have a little ‘pirate’ to them,” said Gordo head coach Gus Smith. “I think all coaches like Mike Leach. We just enjoyed watching him and it’s a travesty that he’s gone – he was a coaching legend. We just wanted to do a little something. They put ‘State’ on the front (of their pullover) and we put ‘Wave’. On the side we have the pirate flag with a little ‘G’ inside of it just to represent him. It’s just our little way of paying tribute to a legend.”

Gordo hosted four other high school football programs in its spring jamboree. The Greenwave was joined by Central-Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Center Point and B.C. Rain. Every team played two scrimmage games consisting of two 12-minute quarters.

The rotating scrimmage was played at Libby Hankins Field in Gordo.