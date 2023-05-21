Gordo football hosts Spring Jamboree

Gordo High School saved the main event for the end as the Greenwave wrapped up spring football practice with a five-team ‘jamboree’ event.

The spring game included Gordo, Central-Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Center Point and B.C. Rain. The rotating scrimmage was played at Libby Hankins Field in Gordo.

The junior varsity teams for Center Point and Gordo also scrimmaged.

“I think it’s cool from a player standpoint, from a coaching standpoint, as a fan also – there are a lot of fans out here – just to see these different teams play out here,” said Gordo head coach Gus Smith. “I was telling our team earlier, they have been playing football here since 1898 and there have never been five teams playing on the same field. I think that is pretty cool.”

Every team played two scrimmage games consisting of two 12-minute quarters.

Smith says the idea of holding a jamboree game came after the original plan of holding the spring game on the campus of Jacksonville State University fell through.

“We were supposed to play B.C. Rain at Jacksonville State and it got canceled. But we still wanted to play them,” Smith said. “Then Central (High School) called and wanted to play and I said ‘you guys can just come here’. Things just started happening quick.

“It’s just a good thing because the coaches are really good friends. The players may not be, but the coaches are good friends. It’s just a cool thing to see you today.”