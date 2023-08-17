Gordo football has championship expectations

By WVUA Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

Gordo High School is preparing for its upcoming season this fall under head coach Gus Smith.

Smith guided Gordo to an 11-1 record in their regular season last year, his first season with the program. The Green Wave has won three regional championships in the last four years.

With a successful first season as head coach, Smith says this team and the town’s expectation is more than just finishing with a winning record.

“Expectations for everyone is to win the state championship,” said Smith. “I mean you start out zero and zero, and that’s the expectation Gordo has had a solid tradition here for years and years. I saw today that we are thirty straight seasons they have had a winning record year, but that’s not really a big deal here at Gordo to just have a winning season you know the guys that came before we created a monster of tradition here and you know were trying to follow that up and haven’t won a state title since 2001, that’s what were trying to do. That’s the goal.”

Two players from last year’s graduating class went on to play in college. Green Wave’s QB1 Brax Garrison committed to play for Jones County Community College in Ellisville, Miss., and defensive back Kohl Summerville signed with Alabama State in Montgomery.

Only eight seniors will be returning for the green wave, which is small compared to the 22 seniors from last season.

Gordo will begin their season on the road this year, buckling up to play Sipsey Valley in a non-region game on Friday, Aug. 25th.