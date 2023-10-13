Gordo, Fayette County put tradition aside for region title push

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kenneth Kelly

The classic Gordo Green Wave and Fayette County Tigers rivalry has a lot of region and playoff stakes on the line this week.

The race to get the Class 3A, Region 5 title is prevalent as the Green Wave (6-1, 4-0) head into this game on a five-game winning streak and feel they have the title right within reach. However, Fayette County is looking to spoil the party, and with some help possibly take the title for themselves.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) look to bounce back from last week’s 24-6 loss to Oakman. A win in this game is essential for them to keep their playoff hopes alive. While they know the outcome of this game is crucial, coach Jared Porter says his team is treating it as another week to improve as they are about to face a tough opponent.

“We just approach each week 1-0,” Porter said. “It is a rivalry here, but we don’t look at that. We look at how can we get better during the week to play a really good team.”

The past few matchups have not gone in Fayette County’s favor. The Tigers haven’t scored a single point in the past three games of the series. Gordo has won by a total margin of 87-0.

Gordo coach Gus Smith says that he knows that the game won’t be an easy one and emphasizes the importance of the Green Wave continuing their momentum.

“We are at the top of the bracket, so if we win the region we will be at home for all four rounds,” Smith said. “That would be huge for us. I mean it’s going to be a big game down there in that environment.”

Fayette County having home-field advantage is the only upper hand they will have in the game. The Tigers could have six starters miss the game due to injury.

Both of these schools are ranked within the top 15 winningest football programs of all time within the state of Alabama. This rivalry runs deep, and they are very familiar with each other. Whichever way the ball bounces, the outcome of this game will either show the continued dominance of the Green Wave or the resilience to overcome by the Tigers.