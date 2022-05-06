Gordo baseball sweeps Montevallo, advances to semifinals in state baseball tournament

Gordo baseball used a “small ball” approach to take care of business in it’s quarterfinal series against Montevallo.

The Greenwave swept the Bulldogs, winning 12-4 and 10-3, to advance to the Class 4A Semifinals in the AHSAA State Baseball Playoffs.

In both games, Gordo hitters were often called upon to bunt — either as a way to try to get a hit, or as a way to put runners into scoring position. It’s not clear whether that was the game-plan at the start but Gordo head coach Jonathan Pate said the “in-game” situations called for the “small-ball” approach.

“I thought we did a good job of continuously scoring because they were answering us early in both ball games,” Pate said. “They answered back on what we put up on the board.”

“To go back to our fundamentals of small ball, sometimes you have to lay down some bunts here and there,” Gordo senior Ben Capps said. “We had some guys step up and lay down some beautiful bunts. Tanner Bailey hit one of the furthest balls that I have ever seen. I mean, one through nine we are complete right now. It’s exciting being at this point in the season and we’re kind of peaking right now.”

Capps was the starting pitcher in Game 1 and went the distance for a complete game victory. The Gordo senior also went 4-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles and a single in the first game.

The Greenwave broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring six runs to snap a 4-4 tie and take a 10-4 lead.

In Game 2, Greenwave pitcher Jessie Lang was just as strong as his counter-part from Game 1. Lang earned a complete-game victory for the Greenwave.

Gordo jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Montevallo cut the lead to one, 4-3, in the third inning. But the Greenwave answered two runs in their half of the third inning, and two more runs in the fourth inning to regain control with 8-3 lead.