Gordo baseball plays its way back to championship series

WVUA 23 Sports,
Pic Gordo Baseball Vs Phil Campbell

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Gordo baseball is going back to the state finals series.

The Greenwave swept Phil Campbell in the Class 3A State Baseball Semi-finals, 10-4 and 11-1. It’s Gordo’s first appearance the finals series since 2017. The team has reached the semifinals six out of the past seven postseasons (2015-19, 2022-23).

Phil Campbell hung tough early in Game 1. Tied 2-2 in the third inning, the Bobcat’s Kyle Pace hit a 2-run home run for a 4-2 lead.

Gordo had an answer in the bottom of the inning. The Greenwave scored three times to take a 5-4 lead. A two-hour rain delay interrupted Gordo’s rally but it didn’t slow its offensive force.

In the first at bat after the delay, Landon Fike singled in the gap to score Casen Mccrackin. Gordo finished the third inning with six runs and a 8-4 lead, and Phil Campbell never challenged again.

Gordo (32-5) will play Houston Academy (26-7) in the Class 3A State Finals Series beginning on Wednesday, May 17th. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford; Game 2 will be played at Rudy Abbott Field on the campus of Jacksonville State University on Thursday, May 18th.

If necessary, Game 3 of the series will be played immediately following Game 2.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports

Related