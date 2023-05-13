Gordo baseball plays its way back to championship series

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Mason Thompson

Gordo baseball is going back to the state finals series.

The Greenwave swept Phil Campbell in the Class 3A State Baseball Semi-finals, 10-4 and 11-1. It’s Gordo’s first appearance the finals series since 2017. The team has reached the semifinals six out of the past seven postseasons (2015-19, 2022-23).

Phil Campbell hung tough early in Game 1. Tied 2-2 in the third inning, the Bobcat’s Kyle Pace hit a 2-run home run for a 4-2 lead.

Gordo had an answer in the bottom of the inning. The Greenwave scored three times to take a 5-4 lead. A two-hour rain delay interrupted Gordo’s rally but it didn’t slow its offensive force.

Rain delay here at Gordo but the Green Wave lead Phil Campbell 5-4 in the bottom of the 3rd. Coverage and highlights of this round 4 matchup tonight on @wvua23 with @garyharris_wvua at 10! pic.twitter.com/dXnSfoqINR — Sam Holley (@samh0lley) May 13, 2023

In the first at bat after the delay, Landon Fike singled in the gap to score Casen Mccrackin. Gordo finished the third inning with six runs and a 8-4 lead, and Phil Campbell never challenged again.

Gordo (32-5) will play Houston Academy (26-7) in the Class 3A State Finals Series beginning on Wednesday, May 17th. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford; Game 2 will be played at Rudy Abbott Field on the campus of Jacksonville State University on Thursday, May 18th.

If necessary, Game 3 of the series will be played immediately following Game 2.