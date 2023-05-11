Gordo baseball looks to take next step and advance to championship round

The Gordo Greenwave’s playoff motto ought to be: just find a way.

That mentality has served it well. Gordo will host Phil Campbell in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament beginning on Thursday. It’s the Greenwave’s fourth time in the state semifinals in the past five postseasons.

In last week’s Class 4A Quarterfinal, Gordo staved off two elimination games on the road, rallying to beat Piedmont after dropping the opening game of the series. The Greenwave won Game 2, 2-1 before closing out the Bulldogs in Game 3, 5-3.

“You know we’ve talked to our kids about – you have to win two out of three (and) it doesn’t matter what order you win them in,” said Gordo head coach Jonathan Pate. “We feel like pitching-wise, if it goes to a game three, then obviously we’re still okay. Our bullpen has been strong and the kids mentally have to understand if you win the first one, it’s not a given. If you lose the first one, it’s no a given. Just win two out of three. That’s the key thing.”

That challenge gets most difficult every passing round in the state playoffs, and Gordo baseball likely understands better than most. The Greenwave lost in the semifinals in the 2018, 2019 and 2022 postseasons.

Coach Pate’s advice to his year’s club: play smart.

“By this point in time, the focus is already there,” said Gordo head coach Jonathan Pate. “I think it’s the detail (and) the situational baseball. Obviously you have to catch it, hit it, and throw it — but I think situational baseball is the biggest thing.”

Game 1 between Gordo (30-5) and Phil Campbell (29-7) is set for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Jonathan Pate Field in Gordo, with Game 2 to follow. If necessary, Game 3 of the series will be played Friday at 2:00 p.m.