Gordo baseball is ready for state championship series

Gordo baseball is looking to bring home its first state title since 2017.

The Greenwave take on Houston Academy in the Class 3A State baseball finals series, with Game 1 set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

“We have tried to keep our kids grounded, we want to keep them focused with the task at hand,” said Gordo head coach Jonathan Pate. “try to not let the game get to big for you and try not to let emotions get away.”

Gordo has dominated this postseason going into the series with an 8-1 record, and defeating Phil Campbell in last week’s semifinal, scoring double digits in each game, but Pate stressed to his team you have to win two games to take the cake.

“We’ve preached to our kids, you have to win two out of three (and) it doesn’t matter what order you win them in,” said Pate.

The approach in the State Final for the Greenwave will not change, and they will go into the series with the same mentality they have had all postseason long.

“Were not going to alter what got us here, we’ll stick with it and let the kids play.” said Pate.

Game 2 will be played at Rudy Abbott Field on the campus of Jacksonville State University on Thursday, May 18th.