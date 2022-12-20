GOP’s usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral

trump

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Donald Trump is facing a new legal threat, but there’s little sign the Republican Party is defending the former president with the same intensity and urgency that defined his previous legal clashes.

Leading Republicans largely avoided the historic criminal referral against him in the hours after it was announced Monday by the House Jan. 6 committee.

And some of those pressed to weigh in offered muted defenses or none at all. The divergent responses are a sign of how quickly the political landscape has shifted for Trump.

Just a month ago, Trump announced his third campaign for the White House. Trump predicts the criminal referral will ultimately help him.

