GOP’s new committee leaders prepare blitz of investigations

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are promising aggressive oversight of the Biden administration once they assume the majority next year.

They are planning to take particular focus on the business dealings of presidential son Hunter Biden, illegal immigration at the U.S-Mexico border and the originations of COVID-19.

The House members expected to lead those investigations include Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a favorite of former President Donald Trump.

Jordan is likely to lead the House Judiciary Committee.

Another is Kentucky’s James Comer, who is expected to lead the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

11/29/2022 8:29:20 AM (GMT -6:00)