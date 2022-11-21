GOP’s lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

money

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are engaged in a round of finger-pointing as both parties sift through the results of Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections.

But the recriminations obscure a much deeper dilemma for the party.

Many of their nominees failed to raise the money needed to mount competitive campaigns.

That forced party leaders, particularly in the Senate, to triage resources to races where they thought they had the best chance at winning.

The lackluster fundraising allowed Democrats to get their message out to voters early and unchallenged, while GOP contenders lacked the resources to do the same.

11/21/2022 1:02:04 PM (GMT -6:00)