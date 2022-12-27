GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes

The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – A sweeping national survey of the electorate, AP VoteCast, finds that Republican House candidates nationwide won the support of 38% of independent voters during last month’s midterm elections.

That lackluster showing among independents helps explain why the GOP flipped just nine House seats.

The party secured a threadbare majority in the House that has already raised questions about its ability to govern.

Some Republican strategists say it’s a sign that messages that resonate during party primaries, including searing critiques of President Joe Biden, were less effective in the general election campaign.

The reason, they say, is because independent voters were searching for more than just the opposition.

