GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. White House calls it a ‘political stunt’

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances.

The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania.

Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail.

The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”

5/10/2023 4:54:02 PM (GMT -5:00)