GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents

President Joe Biden gestures before boarding Air Force One at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, to travel to Mexico City, Mexico. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute.

Rep. Mike Turner sent the request Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, saying that Biden’s retention of the documents puts him in “potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act.”

It comes a day after the White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” that were discovered as Biden’s personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2023 2:17:37 PM (GMT -6:00)