GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races.

The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.

There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright.

In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

