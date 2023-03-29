GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky

trans, transgender flag

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill regulating some of the most personal aspects of life for transgender young people.

The bill bans access to gender-affirming health care and restricts the bathrooms they can use. The votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto were lopsided.

The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky. And it could reach the courts if opponents follow through on a threat to mount a legal challenge against the bill.

Activists on both sides of the debate held competing rallies before lawmakers took up the bill.

3/29/2023 2:29:48 PM (GMT -5:00)