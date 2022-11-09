GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Both parties are notching victories in some of the most competitive races in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with several Democratic incumbents winning key suburban House districts and Republicans holding an open Senate seat in Ohio.

Many of the races that could determine control of Congress remain too early to call.

In Virginia, Rep. Elaine Luria was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district, falling to Jen Kiggans.

But Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held off Republican challengers in districts the GOP had hoped to flip. Republican JD Vance won in Ohio, defeating Democrat Tim Ryan to hold the seat for the GOP.

11/8/2022 10:40:35 PM (GMT -6:00)