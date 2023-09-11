Google’s search engine dominance is at center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades

google

The Associated Press

The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google’s ubiquitous search engine. An antitrust trial will swing into full force Tuesday in a Washington D.C. federal courtroom.

The case marks the biggest U.S. antitrust trial since regulators went after Microsoft a quarter century ago to challenge Microsoft’s dominance in personal computer software.

The 10-week trial comes years after the Justice Department alleged Google abused the power of its search engine in ways that stifle competition.

The government says Google’s practices increasingly force consumers to settle for inferior search results.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/11/2023 1:45:31 PM (GMT -5:00)