Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog.

He said that the company has hired for “periods of dramatic growth” over the past two years but that was a “different economic reality than the one we face today.”

He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” that Google carried out of product areas and functions.

1/20/2023 2:34:43 PM (GMT -6:00)