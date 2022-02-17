Goodwill celebrates grand opening at first Tuscaloosa location

By WVUA 23 News Reporter A’Leeyah Ponder

Tuscaloosa now has its first Goodwill location, and they’re looking for new hires.

The store is located on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway at the former David’s Bridal Shop, and they offer thrift shopping and donation drop-off at the same location.

Brianna Hulett said she applied to the store the same night they opened applications. She adores her job and encourages anyone who’s interested in applying to do so.

“I enjoy coming into work,” she said. “I love being here at work, and I feel like I’m making a difference in my community.”

Goodwill programs for the community including jobs training and placement and education. The organization also offers job opportunities for those re-entering the workforce.

“We do a lot of things with the stuff we do get,” said Goodwill team member Thai Grayson. “Everything we get, we try to do something good with it. It lets me know we’re actually doing something for the community, not just saying we’re doing it.”

Tuscaloosa’s Goodwill is open Mondays through Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re interested in working for Goodwill, you can see what jobs are available and apply right here. Wages start at $15 an hour.