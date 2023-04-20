Golf tournament raises money for Rise Center

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Chaney Scott

The University of Alabama’s Rise Center is a space where children of varying abilities learn together in an interactive classroom environment.



About 100 children who attend rise receive music, occupational therapy and speech therapy in the classroom and nurses are there to provide medical care for the students who need it.

Tuscaloosa’s Rise program is the only one in the country that does not charge tuition, and that means they’re always in need of funding. That’s why fundraisers like this week’s tennis and golf tournaments are so important.



On Wednesday and Thursday, the Rise Golf Tournament of Champions teed off at NorthRiver Yacht Club so Rise stays free for those it serves.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and former football head coach Gene Stallings take part in the tournament.



Jayson McFadden, who was participating in the tournament with his co-workers, said he’s been personally impacted by the school.

“My wife works for the Rise program,” McFadden said. “I have two sons who have gone through Rise, so I have seen the benefits the Rise program provides to young children, both typical and special needs. We’re out here supporting this cause and trying to increase visibility for the program.”