Golf tournament fundraiser this week supports Alabama RISE Center

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The RISE Tournament of Champions, which benefits the University of Alabama RISE Center, is happening April 20 and 21 at NorthRiver Yacht ClubNorthRiver Yacht Club.North.

The tournament is a four-person scramble with morning or afternoon tee times on both days. On April 21, the public is invited to attend CHIP in for RISE, a silent auction and cocktail reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the auction are $30 per person or $50 per couple.

“The RISE Center is continually challenging itself to offer the best possible therapies in our inclusive early childhood and preschool educational setting,” said RISE Director Andi Gillen. “The tournaments and CHIP in for RISE will combine to form our largest fundraiser and ensures we are able to meet this challenge. We remain committed to our policy that children receiving services attend our program at no cost to their families.”

The cost per child to attend RISE five days a week exceeds $20,000 a year. While RISE receives funding from UA, an endowment and contracts with local school systems, fundraisers are crucial to the school’s success. This support has been instrumental in the program’s longevity and its ability to provide early intervention services to children with special needs in the Tuscaloosa area.

Registration for the golf tournament starts at $2,750 for a four-person team and prizes will include televisions, Apple Watches, Airpods and other golf accessories, which will be awarded to the top four teams with the best gross and net scores. Golfers will also receive a gift upon check-in and lunch will be provided.

UA Head Football Coach Nick Saban and other Crimson Tide celebrities will be on hand for the golf event.

For more information about the tournaments, the auction and to register, visit online here.