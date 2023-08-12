Golding talks about decision to leave Alabama for Ole Miss

One of the biggest changes fans will have to get used to is the absence of a defensive coordinator on the sideline.

Pete Golding departed for Ole Miss in January. He worked on the sideline on gameday throughout his five seasons at Alabama. Golding’s replacement, Kevin Steele normally coaches upstairs in the coaches’ box.

Golding spoke with media that cover the football team for the first time on Friday and gave some insight to what led to his decision to leave Alabama for Ole Miss.

“When you can go somewhere that has already had success that I think is very close to being elite year in and year and feel that you can have an impact to help that especially on your side of the ball while still being somewhere that your wife wants to be…I think that is special and I do not think that it happens a lot,” Golding said. “I enjoyed where I was at (and) I learned a ton. It has nothing to do with Alabama. This is strictly based on trying to be a better husband and father.”

Golding spent four seasons as Alabama’s defensive coordinator and despite going through a few tumultuous seasons in terms of “fan criticism”, the Crimson Tide defense consistently ranked among the best in FBS college football. Alabama finished 13th nationally in total defense in 2022.

This is the third school that he has been a defensive coordinator. Golding spent two years at the University of Texas-San Antonio before joining Alabama in 2018 to coach alongside Tide head coach Nick Saban. He was a part of three runs to the National Championship game including hoisting the trophy in the magical 2020 season.