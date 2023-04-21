Going to A-Day? Here’s what you should know

Crimson Tide fans interested in watching University of Alabama football for free have that chance on Saturday, as A-Day returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A-Day offers fans a budget-friendly space to catch the Tide in action and participate in fan activities ahead of the fall season.

Admission is free and the first 5,000 entering Bryant-Denny can get their hands on a limited-edition A-Day poster.

Public park is also free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in select on-campus lots. If you’re interested, you can purchase a parking pass for the parking deck on Stadium Drive, which is a 4-minute walk from the Walk of Champions.

As always, UA’s clear bag policy and enhanced security measures are in effect.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

11 a.m.: Coca-Cola Fanfest on the Walk of Champions

11 a.m.: Bryant-Denny Gate 20 opens alongside the Alumni Flag Football Game

11:30 a.m.: All Bryant-Denny gates open

Noon: Walk of Fame ceremony at Denny Chimes

12:50 p.m.: Walk of Champions at the Walk of Champions

2 p.m.: A-Day kickoff

And if you’re curious what it’s like for local law enforcement on game days, the city of Tuscaloosa has a video you can check out below:

Tuscaloosa Game Day Safety Video from Tuscaloosa Alabama on Vimeo.