Going to A-Day? Here’s what you should know
Crimson Tide fans interested in watching University of Alabama football for free have that chance on Saturday, as A-Day returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
A-Day offers fans a budget-friendly space to catch the Tide in action and participate in fan activities ahead of the fall season.
Admission is free and the first 5,000 entering Bryant-Denny can get their hands on a limited-edition A-Day poster.
Public park is also free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in select on-campus lots. If you’re interested, you can purchase a parking pass for the parking deck on Stadium Drive, which is a 4-minute walk from the Walk of Champions.
As always, UA’s clear bag policy and enhanced security measures are in effect.
Saturday’s schedule includes:
- 11 a.m.: Coca-Cola Fanfest on the Walk of Champions
- 11 a.m.: Bryant-Denny Gate 20 opens alongside the Alumni Flag Football Game
- 11:30 a.m.: All Bryant-Denny gates open
- Noon: Walk of Fame ceremony at Denny Chimes
- 12:50 p.m.: Walk of Champions at the Walk of Champions
- 2 p.m.: A-Day kickoff
And if you’re curious what it’s like for local law enforcement on game days, the city of Tuscaloosa has a video you can check out below:
Tuscaloosa Game Day Safety Video from Tuscaloosa Alabama on Vimeo.