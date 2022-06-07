Going fishing? Be careful about eating what you catch

If you regularly catch fish in Alabama’s waterways, be wary of potential dangers when it comes to eating them.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, alongside the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Tennessee Valley Authority and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, tested samples of fish species from around Alabama’s water areas.

You can find the latest consumption advisories issued for the 34 bodies of water that were tested right here.

For the Black Warrior River in West Alabama, the guidance suggests a maximum of two meals per month of largemouth bass because of potential mercury contamination.