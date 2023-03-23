Going against the grain with your career? Shelton State might have a scholarship for that

shelton state community college

If you’re considering or working toward a career in a field dominated by those of the opposite sex, Shelton State Community College might be able to help fund some of your way.

The college is accepting applications for the Perkins Scholarship through March 31. It’s geared toward students in fields considered gender nontraditional.

What does that mean? “Gender nontraditional” when it comes to a career means you’re working in an area in which men or women occupy less than 25% of those employed.

For men, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:

Business office administration

Child development

Health information technology

Nursing assistant

Practical nursing

Respiratory therapist

Salon and spa management

Associate degree nursing

For women, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:

Electrical technology

Air conditioning/refrigeration technology

Modern manufacturing

Automotive mechanics

Computer schience

Culinary arts

Diesel mechanics

Engineering graphics and design technology

Industrial electronics technology

Machine tool technology

Computerized numerical control

Welding

You can apply for the scholarship and learn more information right here.