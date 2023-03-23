Going against the grain with your career? Shelton State might have a scholarship for that
If you’re considering or working toward a career in a field dominated by those of the opposite sex, Shelton State Community College might be able to help fund some of your way.
The college is accepting applications for the Perkins Scholarship through March 31. It’s geared toward students in fields considered gender nontraditional.
What does that mean? “Gender nontraditional” when it comes to a career means you’re working in an area in which men or women occupy less than 25% of those employed.
For men, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:
- Business office administration
- Child development
- Health information technology
- Nursing assistant
- Practical nursing
- Respiratory therapist
- Salon and spa management
- Associate degree nursing
For women, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:
- Electrical technology
- Air conditioning/refrigeration technology
- Modern manufacturing
- Automotive mechanics
- Computer schience
- Culinary arts
- Diesel mechanics
- Engineering graphics and design technology
- Industrial electronics technology
- Machine tool technology
- Computerized numerical control
- Welding
You can apply for the scholarship and learn more information right here.