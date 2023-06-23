Going against gender norms with your future career? Shelton State has a scholarship for you
If you’re a woman who’s into welding, a guy going into nursing or someone else looking at a career where you’re the underrepresented gender, Shelton State Community College has a scholarship available for you.
The Perkins Scholarship offers money for students pursuing a career that’s “gender nontraditional,” meaning more than 75% of the people employed in that field are a certain gender.
For men, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:
- Business office administration
- Child development
- Health information technology
- Nursing assistant
- Practical nursing
- Respiratory therapist
- Salon and spa management
- Associate degree nursing
For women, they include:
- Electrical technology
- Air conditioning/refrigeration technology
- Modern manufacturing
- Automotive mechanics
- Computer schience
- Culinary arts
- Diesel mechanics
- Engineering graphics and design technology
- Industrial electronics technology
- Machine tool technology
- Computerized numerical control
- Welding
Applicants have until July 7 to fill out the scholarship application.
You can learn more about the scholarship or apply right here.