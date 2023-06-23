Going against gender norms with your future career? Shelton State has a scholarship for you

If you’re a woman who’s into welding, a guy going into nursing or someone else looking at a career where you’re the underrepresented gender, Shelton State Community College has a scholarship available for you.

The Perkins Scholarship offers money for students pursuing a career that’s “gender nontraditional,” meaning more than 75% of the people employed in that field are a certain gender.

For men, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:

  • Business office administration
  • Child development
  • Health information technology
  • Nursing assistant
  • Practical nursing
  • Respiratory therapist
  • Salon and spa management
  • Associate degree nursing

For women, they include:

  • Electrical technology
  • Air conditioning/refrigeration technology
  • Modern manufacturing
  • Automotive mechanics
  • Computer schience
  • Culinary arts
  • Diesel mechanics
  • Engineering graphics and design technology
  • Industrial electronics technology
  • Machine tool technology
  • Computerized numerical control
  • Welding

Applicants have until July 7 to fill out the scholarship application.

You can learn more about the scholarship or apply right here.

