Going against gender norms with your future career? Shelton State has a scholarship for you

If you’re a woman who’s into welding, a guy going into nursing or someone else looking at a career where you’re the underrepresented gender, Shelton State Community College has a scholarship available for you.

The Perkins Scholarship offers money for students pursuing a career that’s “gender nontraditional,” meaning more than 75% of the people employed in that field are a certain gender.

For men, “gender nontraditional” fields of study at SSCC include:

Business office administration

Child development

Health information technology

Nursing assistant

Practical nursing

Respiratory therapist

Salon and spa management

Associate degree nursing

For women, they include:

Electrical technology

Air conditioning/refrigeration technology

Modern manufacturing

Automotive mechanics

Computer schience

Culinary arts

Diesel mechanics

Engineering graphics and design technology

Industrial electronics technology

Machine tool technology

Computerized numerical control

Welding

Applicants have until July 7 to fill out the scholarship application.

You can learn more about the scholarship or apply right here.