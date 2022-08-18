GM recalling nearly 500K SUVs over seat belt issue

General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs over a seat belt issue.

The recall applies to 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escalades, Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes and GMC Yukons.

More than 485,000 vehicles are part of the recall, which was issued because seat belts in the third row could have a problem with the buckles.

The carmaker hasn’t reported any injuries from the issue.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive more information in the mail, or you can search to see if your vehicle is involved right here.