Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Rudy Giuliani

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Rudy Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 79-year-old Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

After his booking, on $150,000 bond, second only to Trump’s $200,000, Giuliani called his case “a fight for our way of life.”

8/23/2023 4:14:27 PM (GMT -5:00)