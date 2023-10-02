Girls host lemonade sale on last Northport Community Center dance night

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Marilu Lopez

Lemonade stands help teach kids the basics of running a business, but one group of girls in Northport had a different idea in mind: they hosted their lemonade stand as a way to cheer up seniors having their last dance at the Northport Community Center.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Sera Stone, Kathryn Evans and Shelley LeePard had a picnic at Northport Park that featured a lemonade stand and cookie giveaway.

Money raised at the event is going toward the fund to fight the community center’s sale.

The community center celebrated its 70th year recently, and residents aren’t happy about its potential closure. A Northport City Council vote on whether or not to sell the center and adjacent park to a local developer is happening in November.

Amy LeePard, the mother of Sera and Shelley, has supported them through their journey

“One of the most positive outcomes of this is just really bringing the community together. I’ve met more people in the last three months than I have in years, just around the effort to save the park and community center,” said LeePard.

Northport residents are raising money for a legal fund via GoFundMe. As of Saturday, it’s raised more than $11,000.