Girlfriend of Rock the South assault victim speaks out

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Johnson

Cullman Police are searching for the people responsible for an assault Saturday night during the Rock the South country music festival that sent at least one man to the hospital and was widely shared on social media.

Kaci Howard is the mother of Reid Watts, one of the assault victims. She took to Facebook to share his story and ask for help finding those involved.

Watts’ girlfriend Katie Faye Hudgins told WVUA 23 News that a group of people standing near them at the festival kept accusing them of spilling drinks.

Eventually, she said, Watts was jumped and beaten by that group.

“They came up behind him and struck him and just started beating him until he was unconscious, and stomping his head in with their boots,” said Hudgins. “I was just screaming, I was screaming for people to help. And I looked up and I didn’t see anybody, and I was laying there screaming bloody murder for people to come help me.”

Rock the South festival organizers are offering a $10,000 reward, plus lifetime tickets to the event for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the assault.

Monday morning, Cullman Police posted on social media that they have nearly all the information needed and arrests will be coming soon.