Girl Scouts make special cookie stop

It’s not rare to see Girl Scouts selling cookies in the spring, but on Thursday one group of Scouts from Holy Spirit Catholic Church were giving them away instead.

Scouts from Troop 100 paid a visit to the retirees at Regency Retirement Village in Tuscaloosa.

There, they passed out boxes of cookies to the delight of residents and staff.



“It makes me feel happy and good about myself,” said Girl Scout Lily Growschell. “I know I’m helping people and letting them have a sweet treat.”

Fellow scouts agreed.

“It makes me glad that I get to see them and give them something sweet,” said Girl Scout Mary Agnes.

“I think it’s very nice for them to come visit us and pay us some company. We don’t get to see a lot of things and it cheers us up a lot,” said Regency resident Martha Terry.