Girl Scout Cookie sales return to local businesses

Two Girl Scouts from Troop 29526 Chloe Howard (right) and Scarlett Akins (left) set up their Girl Scout Cookie booth at Sam’s Club in Tuscaloosa March 18.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

Be on the lookout for tables featuring colorful boxes of cookies when shopping this weekend! Over 400 Girl Scout Troops of North-Central Alabama are selling their famous Girl Scout Cookies at local businesses through March 26.

This weekend, Girl Scout Troops are scheduled to be selling their cookies at Tuscaloosa businesses such as Sam’s Club and Midtown Village, as well as Northport’s Walmart Neighborhood Market and Lowes. The Girl Scouts also plan to be at events such as Kentuck Art Center on Thursday, March 2 and the Kappa Delta Shamrock 5K on March 4.

This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie, Raspberry Rally, which is a chocolate-covered raspberry-flavored cookie.

However, many Girl Scout Cookie enthusiasts tend to stock up on their favorite cookies each year.

Two Alabama Girl Scouts, Charlotte Guess, a 9 year old Junior Girl Scout from Hoover, and Madlynne Graham, a 12 year old Cadet Girl Scout from Decatur, said the most popular cookie sold at their booths every year is Thin Mints, chocolate cookies hinted with mint.

Guess said her favorite cookies, though, are Tagalongs, chocolate and peanut butter cookies, and Graham said hers are the caramel, coconut and chocolate Samoas cookies.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to the Girl Scout troop and fund future projects throughout the year.

Guess said her troop is raising money for this year’s service projects and for their troop to take a trip to the “Girl Scouts Museum,” Girl Scouts’ founder Juliette Gordon Low’s Birthplace in Savannah, Georgia.”

Graham, who has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten, said her troop is setting aside some of the cookie sale money into savings for a troop trip to Gatlinburg in a few years when the oldest girls in the troop graduate high school.

Many of the booths are located in shopping areas, so the Girl Scouts often talk to many people throughout the day and encourage them to buy cookies.

Graham said working the booths has helped her talking to the public.

“Not only does it get us talking to the public, but Girl Scout Cookie money funds community service projects,” Graham said. “Some people just donate money, and we send those cookies sometimes overseas. Sometimes we give them out to hometown heroes.”

Girls Pre-K through 12th grade who are interested in joining a local Girl Scout troop can register for next year online.

“We have girls who join our troop and start off as strangers, and then you treat them like family,” said Graham.

Graham and Guess said they hope that everybody visits their local Girl Scout booth to buy cookies from them.

To find where and when the Girl Scouts are selling cookies, check out their online database. The full list of Girl Scout Cookies is available online. If you cannot find the cookie you want at one of the local booths, you can order cookies on their website.