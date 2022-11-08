Girl paralyzed in July crash returns home to Tuscaloosa

Miracle Jemison is a y-year-old girl who is definitely living up to her name.

For the past several months she has been recovering at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham following a serious wreck in Tuscaloosa that happened July 13.



Miracle, her mother and brothers were all injured in the wreck. While everyone else has since returned home, on Monday, Miracle finally joined them.

“I missed my brothers and my family, and I missed my friends, and it feels great to be home,” Miracle said.



Miracle’s brother Malcom was paralyzed from the waist down in the wreck. He was released from the hospital in August. Miracle was paralyzed from the neck down.

Mother Kara Martin said the family has been looking forward to Miracle’s homecoming for quite some time.

“This feels wonderful, the support being here,” Kara Martin said. “Miracle being home and comfortable in her brand-new bed. It feels amazing”

Now that the family is all together under one roof, the real work is beginning.

Martin said she is grateful for the outpouring of love and support her family has received from the community.

Now that Miracle is home, her family is seeking a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so on GoFundMe right here.