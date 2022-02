Girl, 9, dies in Tuscaloosa County ATV crash

A 9-year-old girl is dead after an ATV crash that happened in Tuscaloosa County Feb. 15.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jessica McDaniel confirmed the incident happened around 5 p.m. on private property on Haglar Coaling Road near the intersection with Clements Road/County Road 77.

McDaniel said the child was riding in the side-by-side of an ATV when the crash happened.