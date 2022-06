Girl, 12, missing in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Daisha Pettus, who is Black, was last seen in the area of 48th Street in Fairfield June 27 around 7 a.m. She was wearing an orange jumpsuit and a wig with black and green braids.

If you have any information regarding Pettus’ whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or call 911.