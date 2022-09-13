Getting transportation to those in need is focus of annual Glow Ball event

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Emily Benito

TUSCALOOSA – EasterSeals of West Alabama is hosting a glow-in-the-dark mini golf fundraiser and cocktail party on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the NorthRiver Yacht and Golf Club. The money raised by the fundraiser will help the organization maintain their fleet of buses and vans that provide transportation for its client.

With rising inflation, the cost of basic living needs are increasing rapidly. Among those is transportation.

Briana Houston, an early childhood interventionist the Vice-Chairperson of the board for EasterSeals said transportation is one of their biggest needs.

“One of the biggest barriers to employment is transportation. You can’t get to a job without transportation. Many people don’t have reliable transportation unless you have a job. That’s where EasterSeals fills a void,” said Houston.

EasterSeals of West Alabama has had fundraisers in the past, but its recent efforts were put on hold during the pandemic. After two years without fundraising events, the organization wanted to have a fun and interactive event.

Heather Fall, the public relations and event director for EasterSeals of West Alabama, said this event is going to be fun and something rarely seen in Tuscaloosa.

“We will have the greenway set up as a mini golf tournament,” Hall said. “We’ll have nine holes. We’ll have them lit up in the dark. And tee-off at 7 p.m. It will be lit really nice. And it will be glow in the dark inside. I’m looking for everybody to wear their fun, neon, bright colors. We’re really excited to have this event.”

When people arrive, they will register at the table and receive mini golf tickets and glow gear if they do not have anything glow in the dark already. They will enjoy the festivities inside the building while listening to a live concert. The winners of the mini golf tournament will win prizes and a silent auction will be held.

You have to be at least 21 years old to attend the Glow Ball fundraiser and follow NorthRiver Yacht Club’s dress code. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the EasterSeals of West Alabama website.