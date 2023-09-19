Get your boats and rods ready: Red snapper season reopens Sept. 29

snapper

It is time: Red snapper season is right around the corner. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division has announced the 2023 private angler red snapper season opens Friday, Sept. 29, for four-day weekends until the state’s federal quota is met.

This year, Alabama’s federal allocation of the prized fish is 591,185 pounds. The season initially closed Sept. 4, but a review revealed more than 15,000 pounds of snapper is still eligible for harvest in the state.

ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said reef fish management is the most efficient and effective way to ensure sustainability.

“Under state management we are able to respond very quickly to the data and provide maximum access to red snapper for our anglers,” Blankenship said.

You can learn more about Alabama’s red snapper season right here.