Get stuck with a parking boot? Northport is limiting fines

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

TUSCALOOSA – Northport City Council OK’d an ordinance Monday that limits the amount of money private companies can charge to remove a “boot,” or a wheel clamp, from a vehicle.

The city council first considered the ordinance after hearing concerns that local companies were charging residents too much money for removal.

“In some cases, there has been some price gouging,” said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon. “Some wrecker services would charge anywhere up to $500 just to take the boot off of your car.”

Herndon said companies can’t charge more than $80 to remove a boot from a vehicle weighing under 2,600 pounds. For vehicles weighing over that, the cost can’t be more than $162.50.

The ordinance also requires private services to stop the installation process if a car owner returns and agrees to move their vehicle before the boot is fully on.

“Look and see if there are any signs that say ‘do not park here,’ ” Herndon said. “That’s the best thing to do. But if by chance you get there late one night, park there and get booted, it’s going to be a lot smaller of a fee.”

Tuscaloosa has a similar law capping the amount companies can charge for boot removal.