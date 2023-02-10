Get scared with your boo: Haunted Tuscaloosa hosting Valentine’s event

valentine's day

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Get in a scare with your boo this weekend before Valentine’s with The Horror Tuscaloosa.

Couples looking for a unique way to celebrate their love this Valentine’s Day can head to The Horror Tuscaloosa, where they are hosting a special haunted house attraction titled “Your Heart’s Desire.” The attraction features scenes of weddings and couples throughout, leaning into the Valentine’s theme with a heaping dose of chilling spectacles.

The event is open to all ages, but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased on The Horror Tuscaloosa’s website.

The event is limited, running Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Horror Tuscaloosa is located at 5477 Skyland Blvd. E in Cottondale.

For more details, head to The Horror Tuscaloosa’s Facebook page.