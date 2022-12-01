Get merry: Holiday events happening around West Alabama

Christmas time is here, and that’s evident all around West Alabama community calendars. Here’s a list of holiday events happening throughout December and beyond.

Holidays on the Plaza, Nov. 21-Jan. 16

Tuscaloosa’s winter wonderland Holidays on the Plaza offers plenty of Christmas cheer with ice skating, beautiful trees from the Tinsel Trail and more at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Learn more or purchase ice skating tickets right here.

Tinsel Trail, Nov. 21-Jan. 16

Located alongside Holidays on the Plaza at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa, the Tinsel Trail is local nonprofit Tuscaloosa’s One Place‘s festive fundraiser.

While the trees lining Government Plaza are up through January, here are some special events happening at the trail this season:

Pet night on the Tinsel Trail, Dec. 4 from 3 to 6 p.m.

WVUA 23 presents Ugly Sweater Night, Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Family Night on Tinsel trail, Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Woodstock presents Light the Night, Dec. 2

The town of Woodstock is hosting its Light the Night event at Woodstock Town Hall Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

This Polar Express-themed event features a tree lighting, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and music — and it’s all free.

Food trucks will also be available at the event.

Lake Lurleen State Park hosts Santa in the Park, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3

Lake Lurleen State Park is teaming up with the Friends of Lake Lurleen State Park for the first-ever Santa in the Park event from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The event features a visit from Santa, drive-thru Christmas lights, hot chocolate and popcorn for visitors.

Park admission is required for the event and costs $5 for adults and $2 for children 4 to 11 and seniors 62 or older. Children 3 and younger and veterans get in free.

Shelton State Community College hosts Cookies and Crafts with Santa, Dec. 3

Shelton State Athletics is hosting Cookies and Crafts with Santa Dec. 3 from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Martin Campus atrium, featuring games, prizes, doughnuts and drinks.

This event is open to ages 10 and younger and costs $20 per child and $5 per adult. Space is limited, and registration is required.

Purchase tickets right here.

Northport Pharmacy and Gift Gallery hosts Cookies with Santa Dec. 3

Northport Pharmacy and Gift Gallery is hosting Cookies with Santa Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Santa will be available for pictures and plenty of cookies will be available.

Northport Pharmacy and Gift Gallery is located at 909 McFarland Blvd. in Northport.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue hosts Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa, Dec. 3

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue’s Station No. 1 at the corner of Greensboro Avenue and 15th Street is hosting Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This free event offers children a chance to see Santa and fire trucks — it’s a win-win.

Christmas on the River in Demopolis, Dec. 3

The nautical parade begins at the Tombigbee River, Lake Demopolis, at 6 p.m., with fireworks following at 8 p.m. While you can view the parade and fireworks for free outdoors, the Demopolis Civic Center is hosting a gala beginning at 6 p.m. featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a live band. Tickets are $50 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. Interested? Tickets are available at the Demopolis Area Chamber of Commerce.

Check out other events happening in Demopolis Dec. 3 right here.

46th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade, Dec. 5

The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is hosting the “A Retro Christmas”-themed Christmas parade Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Before the parade kicks off, PARA is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse on Greensboro Avenue at 5:15 p.m.

WVUA 23 News will be broadcasting the parade for those who can’t make it.

Dickens Downtown in historic downtown Northport, Dec. 6

Grab your tophats and petticoats, as the Merchants of Downtown Northport and the City of Northport host the annual Dickens Downtown celebration Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Avenue in Northport.

The event is free to the public, and as always Victorian costumes are encouraged.

Jasper Christmas Parade in downtown Jasper, Dec. 6

The Jasper Christmas Parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Jasper. Beginning at 3 p.m., Santa will be available for pictures at the Jasper Civic Center.

Tuscaloosa Community Dancers present The Nutcracker, Dec. 8-Dec. 11

The Tuscaloosa Community Dancers are putting on their Sugar Plum best at the historic Bama Theatre Dec. 8 through Dec. 11.

Showings include:

Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 to $30, and can be purchased right here.

Tuscaloosa Community Dancers are also hosting Breakfast with the Nutcracker Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. at the Battle-Friedman House in downtown Tuscaloosa. Tickets are $15.

Greensboro presents its Christmas celebration and parade Dec. 9-Dec. 10

Greensboro is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Christmas celebration Dec. 9 and parade Dec. 10.

Events Dec. 9 begin at 6 p.m. at downtown Main Street and include a Community Christmas Choir Concert, Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show.

The Christmas Parade on downtown Main Street begins at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, and vendors will also be available for Christmas-minded shoppers.

Taylorville Baptist Church hosts its annual Live Nativity, Dec. 9-Dec. 10

Taylorville Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa is hosting its annual drive-thru Live Nativity event Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Entrance is free, and vans and buses are welcome. Narration for scenes is available through your smartphone as you drive by each scene, and the event features 13 scenes telling the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Theatre Tuscaloosa presents ‘The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off,’ Dec. 9-Dec. 18

‘The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off” is a family-friendly holiday-focused musical comedy about a — you guessed it — Christmas cookie bake-off.

Theatre Tuscaloosa is hosting the event in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Shelton State Community College’s Martin Campus.

Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military and SSCC employees, $16 for students, children and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students.

Check out times and purchase tickets right here.

There will be a pay-what-you-can dress rehearsal Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., and proceeds from that event will benefit the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

Tuscaloosa Academy hosts Weihnachtsmarkt German Christmas Market Dec. 11

Tuscaloosa Academy is hosting its annual Weihnachtsmarkt German Christmas Market Dec. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m.

This event features a wide variety of vendors selling local handmade crafts and treats alongside music and plenty of food.

Entrance is $1 and the public is invited.

Carrollton hosts Christmas Homecoming with Bob Sellers and Friends, Dec. 16

The city of Carrollton is hosting a night of Christmas music for everyone in the Courthouse Square Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, and patrons are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets. Snacks and warm drinks will be offered.

Northport City Hall Holiday Open House, Dec. 15

Northport City Hall is hosting a holiday open house event Dec. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring fun and games for all ages.