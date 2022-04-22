Georgia woman killed in Pickens County wreck

A woman from Georgia died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 82 near the 13-mile marker, about 5 miles west of Reform.

Jill E. Suchik, 76, of Greensboro, Georgia, was fatally injured when a vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off the road and smashed into a bridge.

Suchik, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Martin S. Suchik, 76, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.