Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years.

But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success.

If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats.

That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power.

For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties.

The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

11/22/2022 3:32:54 PM (GMT -6:00)